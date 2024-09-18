© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ongoing Tower Work Impacting KUNI 90.9 FM
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

The connection between civic engagement and public health

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanSamantha McIntosh
Published September 18, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Voting is an important civic duty, but opportunities for important civic engagement go well beyond Election Day, and can be as simple doing your part to understand how our democracy works and starting productive conversations with your family, friends and neighbors. Authors and editors Charles Kniker and Dianne Pritchard discuss this in their new book, Raising America: Building a More Perfect Union.

Then public health specialist Anjali Deshpande discusses how communities and individuals experience health benefits from civic engagement.

Tuesday, Sept. 17 is National Voter Registration day. Iowa residents who are U.S. citizens and will be at least 18 years old on Election Day can register to vote in the November election. Most Iowans can register to vote online, and Iowa voters are encouraged to check their registration before going to vote.

Guests

  • Charles Kniker, co-author
  • Dianne Prichard, co-author
  • Anjali Deshpande, clinical associate professor of epidemiology at the University of Iowa College of Public Health and president-elect of the Iowa Public Health Association Board of Directors
Tags
Talk of Iowa 2024 ElectionBooks & ReadingVotingpublic health
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Related Content