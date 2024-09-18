The connection between civic engagement and public health

Voting is an important civic duty, but opportunities for important civic engagement go well beyond Election Day, and can be as simple doing your part to understand how our democracy works and starting productive conversations with your family, friends and neighbors. Authors and editors Charles Kniker and Dianne Pritchard discuss this in their new book, Raising America: Building a More Perfect Union.

Then public health specialist Anjali Deshpande discusses how communities and individuals experience health benefits from civic engagement.

Tuesday, Sept. 17 is National Voter Registration day. Iowa residents who are U.S. citizens and will be at least 18 years old on Election Day can register to vote in the November election. Most Iowans can register to vote online, and Iowa voters are encouraged to check their registration before going to vote.

Guests

