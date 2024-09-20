Hari Kondabolu explains why he loves a public radio audience

The iconic bells of Iowa State's Campanile have rung for 125 years, and for the last 30 years, Tim-Shi Tam has been the carillonneur behind its midday tunes. On this Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe spoke with Tim-Shi about playing such a beloved and public instrument.

Executive director of Neighborhood Centers of Johnson County Rachel Rockwell shares plans to expand into a third Iowa City neighborhood and discusses the 50th anniversary. After that, comedian Hari Kondaolu joins the program ahead of his show in Iowa City.

