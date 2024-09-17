© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

An art installation the size of a building

By Charity Nebbe,
Danielle Gehr
Published September 17, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

The 10th Annual Art Harvest Tour in the Des Moines River Valley features 11 stops and 22 artists in a scenic 80-mile loop, which includes Perry, Woodward, Ames, Boone, Ogden and Jefferson. The tour welcomes the public into local artists' studios, giving them a closer look at their work.

Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe speaks with the tour founders, Pam Dennis and Ryk Weees, the owners and artists behind Flock 9 Studios in Ogden, Iowa. She also spoke with two featured artists, Art Ciccotti of Ciccotti Art Glass and Marilyn Andersen of Two Cedars Weaving.

A conversation with the artist behind Sioux City's Razzle Dazzle installation, Amanda Browder, and Sioux City Art Center Curator Christopher Atkins.

Guests:

  • Pam Dennis, artist, educator and founder of the Art Harvest Tour
  • Ryk Weiss, artist and founder of the Art Harvest Tour
  • Art Ciccotti, artist specializing Glassblower and owner of Ciccotti Art Glass
  • Marilyn Andersen, artist and owner Two Cedars Weaving
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
