Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

In a time of despair, the community of Spencer chose kindness

By Charity Nebbe,
Madeleine Willis
Published September 6, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Volunteers in Spencer rallied around their community after severe flooding

Amanda Johnson and Casey Johnson, residents of Spencer, share the acts of kindness they observed in the aftermath of a severe flood.

Later in the hour, Tara Boyle is the executive producer of NPR's Hidden Brain and My Unsung Hero. Boyle helps us understand the power of positive stories.

Madeleine King of Iowa Public Radio also joins the program. In 2020, King launched "SunnySide" in what is now the award-winning Daily Digest newsletter. King is launching IPR's good news initiative, "The SunnySide Project: A bit of Good News Every Day."

Share your good news with us at ipr.org/sunnyside.

Guests:

  • Amanda Johnson, resident of Spencer
  • Casey Johnson, resident of Spencer
  • Tara Boyle, executive producer and head of content, Hidden Brain
  • Madeleine Charis King, newsletter product manager, IPR

This episode was originally produced 8-8-2024.

Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Madeleine Willis
