In a time of despair, the community of Spencer chose kindness

Amanda Johnson and Casey Johnson, residents of Spencer, share the acts of kindness they observed in the aftermath of a severe flood.

Later in the hour, Tara Boyle is the executive producer of NPR's Hidden Brain and My Unsung Hero. Boyle helps us understand the power of positive stories.

Madeleine King of Iowa Public Radio also joins the program. In 2020, King launched "SunnySide" in what is now the award-winning Daily Digest newsletter. King is launching IPR's good news initiative, "The SunnySide Project: A bit of Good News Every Day."

Share your good news with us at ipr.org/sunnyside.

Amanda Johnson, resident of Spencer

Casey Johnson, resident of Spencer

Tara Boyle, executive producer and head of content, Hidden Brain

Madeleine Charis King, newsletter product manager, IPR

This episode was originally produced 8-8-2024.