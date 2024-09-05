© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Former SNL writer visits her Iowa hometown in documentary 'Will & Harper'

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshCaitlin Troutman
Published September 5, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Actor Will Ferrell and writer Harper Steele have been collaborators and friends for 30 years.

After comedy writer Harper Steele transitioned and came out as a trans woman, Ferrell suggested they take a cross-country road trip. The result is the documentary Will & Harper, which will have an exclusive Iowa theatrical run at FilmScene in Iowa City beginning Sept. 13, before its Netflix release on Sept. 27.

Iowa City, where Steele grew up, is one of the locations featured in the documentary. Steele shares about her journey coming out, and her experiences filming the documentary in places where she wouldn't typically feel safe as a trans woman.

Plus, classical music host Barney Sherman recently signed off the air for the last time, marking his retirement after 23 years on IPR's airwaves. Sherman takes a look back at his tenure.

Guests:

  • Harper Steele, Emmy-winning writer and producer
  • Barney Sherman, IPR classical music host
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
