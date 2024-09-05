Former SNL writer visits her Iowa hometown in documentary 'Will & Harper'

After comedy writer Harper Steele transitioned and came out as a trans woman, Ferrell suggested they take a cross-country road trip. The result is the documentary Will & Harper, which will have an exclusive Iowa theatrical run at FilmScene in Iowa City beginning Sept. 13, before its Netflix release on Sept. 27.

Iowa City, where Steele grew up, is one of the locations featured in the documentary. Steele shares about her journey coming out, and her experiences filming the documentary in places where she wouldn't typically feel safe as a trans woman.

Plus, classical music host Barney Sherman recently signed off the air for the last time, marking his retirement after 23 years on IPR's airwaves. Sherman takes a look back at his tenure.

Guests:

