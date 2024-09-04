© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Ruth Harkin shares how she broke ceilings with humor and heart in new memoir

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin Troutman
Published September 4, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ruth Harkin is best known as the wife of longtime U.S. Sen. Tom Harkin, but she has an impressive legacy all her own — in fact, she was the first in her family elected to public office. Harkin recently published her memoir, When My Husband Ran For President and other Short Stories.

Then a farewell to IPR's Karen Impola. The Folk Tree host is retiring after 34 years of sharing music with Iowans.

Guests:

  • Ruth Harkin, author of When My Husband Ran For President and other Short Stories
  • Karen Impola, former host of IPR's The Folk Tree
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
