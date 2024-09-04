Ruth Harkin shares how she broke ceilings with humor and heart in new memoir
Ruth Harkin is best known as the wife of longtime U.S. Sen. Tom Harkin, but she has an impressive legacy all her own — in fact, she was the first in her family elected to public office. Harkin recently published her memoir, When My Husband Ran For President and other Short Stories.
Then a farewell to IPR's Karen Impola. The Folk Tree host is retiring after 34 years of sharing music with Iowans.
Guests:
- Ruth Harkin, author of When My Husband Ran For President and other Short Stories
- Karen Impola, former host of IPR's The Folk Tree