Global volunteers in Iowa join together

When Miriam Chickering was creating curriculum for a nursing program in Western Iowa, she thought of the other nurse educators who have created these same curriculums hundreds of times and wondered if there was a better way. Over a decade later, Chickering's network of nurse education materials is used in 140 different countries.

Chickering is one of many global volunteers that are part of the Iowa Global Volunteer Corps, a new organization to help volunteers share knowledge, increase recognition of global work by Iowans and encourage others to get involved.

Iowa Resource for International Service Executive Director Del Christensen and Steve Noah from Aegis both share their involvement with the Iowa Global Volunteer Corps. Noah also discusses his work with Rwandan students and in genocide awareness and prevention.

Guests:

