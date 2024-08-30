© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa

Global volunteers in Iowa join together

By Charity Nebbe,
Danielle Gehr
August 30, 2024
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

When Miriam Chickering was creating curriculum for a nursing program in Western Iowa, she thought of the other nurse educators who have created these same curriculums hundreds of times and wondered if there was a better way. Over a decade later, Chickering's network of nurse education materials is used in 140 different countries.

Chickering is one of many global volunteers that are part of the Iowa Global Volunteer Corps, a new organization to help volunteers share knowledge, increase recognition of global work by Iowans and encourage others to get involved.

Iowa Resource for International Service Executive Director Del Christensen and Steve Noah from Aegis both share their involvement with the Iowa Global Volunteer Corps. Noah also discusses his work with Rwandan students and in genocide awareness and prevention.

Guests:

  • Del Christensen, executive director, Iowa Resource for International Service
  • Steve Noah, retired as president of Farmers for Free Trade, special advisor to the CEO of the Aegis
  • Miriam Chickering, Chief Executive Officer of NEXTGENU.org, founder of Nurses International
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
