Global volunteers in Iowa join together
When Miriam Chickering was creating curriculum for a nursing program in Western Iowa, she thought of the other nurse educators who have created these same curriculums hundreds of times and wondered if there was a better way. Over a decade later, Chickering's network of nurse education materials is used in 140 different countries.
Chickering is one of many global volunteers that are part of the Iowa Global Volunteer Corps, a new organization to help volunteers share knowledge, increase recognition of global work by Iowans and encourage others to get involved.
Iowa Resource for International Service Executive Director Del Christensen and Steve Noah from Aegis both share their involvement with the Iowa Global Volunteer Corps. Noah also discusses his work with Rwandan students and in genocide awareness and prevention.
Guests:
- Del Christensen, executive director, Iowa Resource for International Service
- Steve Noah, retired as president of Farmers for Free Trade, special advisor to the CEO of the Aegis
- Miriam Chickering, Chief Executive Officer of NEXTGENU.org, founder of Nurses International