Ongoing Tower Work Impacting KUNI 90.9 FM
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Bon voyage to Iowa's 2024 Paralympians

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntosh
Published August 28, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Athletes compete in the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games from Aug. 28-Sept. 8, with over 4,000 athletes competing in 549 medal events.

Iowa has seven local Paralympians to root for, and we talk with three of them in this episode.

Jessica Heims, a 25-year-old originally from Swisher, is making her third Paralympic appearance competing in discus. She discusses her journey in track and field from childhood to competing for University of Northern Iowa, and competing professionally since the Tokyo games in 2021.

We also listen back to a previously aired conversation with Little Rock, Arkansas native 21-year-old Olivia Chambers, who swims collegiately for UNI, and will be competing in at least five events in Paris.

Then, we talk with 27-year-old Justin Phongsavanh, who grew up in Ankeny and currently lives in McDonough, Georgia. Since he won a bronze medal in Tokyo, he's earned two Master's degrees with plans to form a nonprofit to equip people with custom-fitted wheelchairs.

Guests:

  • Jessica Heims, discus thrower, Bondurant resident
  • Olivia Chambers, biology major, University of Northern Iowa
  • Justin Phongsavanh, Bronze medalist

A portion of this episode was originally produced 1-11-2023.

Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
