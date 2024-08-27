Getting to know Iowa's 2024 Paralympians

There are seven Iowans competing in this year's Paralympics, and on this episode we meet three of them.

Twenty-three year-old Erin Kerkhoff of Coralville is heading to her second Paralympics after taking 8th place in the 400-meter dash in Tokyo.

This is the first Paralympic games for 27-year-old Jeromie Meyer of Woodbine. Meyer is one of two Iowans competing in wheelchair basketball, and he helped Team USA win gold at the 2023 World Championships.

"Armless Archer" Matt Stutzman of Fairfield is making his fourth Paralympic appearance competing in archery. Stutzman was awarded silver in the 2012 London games, and he's calling this year's competition the "memory games" as his three sons will all attend the Paralympics for the first time.

Guests:

