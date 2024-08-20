© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ongoing Tower Work Impacting KUNI 90.9 FM
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Iowa's state parks are in need of over $100 million in repairs

By Charity Nebbe,
Danielle GehrMadeleine Willis
Published August 20, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Iowa's state parks struggle to manage upkeep with constrained budget.

Iowa is home to 69 state parks. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, we'll review the challenges Iowa's state parks are facing — the budgets has remained flat, creating issues with upkeep and support services. Host Charity Nebbe is joined by former investigative reporter, Erin Jordan. Jordan talks about the changing environment for Iowa State Parks.

Later in the hour, we'll learn more about the state parks in our neighboring states. Michael McFadzen and Lisa Filter are park advocates from Wisconsin and Minnesota. The two share how their state park systems operate.

Guests:

  • Erin Jordan, former investigative reporter, The Gazette, associate professor of practice, Adler school of journalism and mass communications, University of Iowa
  • Lisa Filter, external relations director, Parks & Trails Council of Minnesota
  • Michael McFadzen, president, Friends of the Kettle Moraine State Forest
Tags
Talk of Iowa IowaWater QualityKim Reynolds
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Madeleine Willis
See stories by Madeleine Willis
Related Content