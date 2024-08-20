Iowa's state parks are in need of over $100 million in repairs

Iowa is home to 69 state parks. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, we'll review the challenges Iowa's state parks are facing — the budgets has remained flat, creating issues with upkeep and support services. Host Charity Nebbe is joined by former investigative reporter, Erin Jordan. Jordan talks about the changing environment for Iowa State Parks.

Later in the hour, we'll learn more about the state parks in our neighboring states. Michael McFadzen and Lisa Filter are park advocates from Wisconsin and Minnesota. The two share how their state park systems operate.

Guests:

