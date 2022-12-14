A new Jane Smiley novel and the world's largest collection of nativity scenes

"Between you and me, being a woman is a dangerous business, and don’t let anyone tell you otherwise." — Mrs. Park "A Dangerous Business" by Jane Smiley

Over the course of her career, author and former-Iowan Jane Smiley has produced a diverse body of work that includes satire, biographies, young adult fiction and more. Her new novel, A Dangerous Business, is difficult to categorize — though feminist western/mystery might be a good start. Smiley spoke with host Charity Nebbe about the new work.

Then, historian Michael Zahs, known for his involvement with the 2017 documentary Saving Brinton, has put his collection of 2,540 nativity scenes on display. This is the first and only time he intends to show this entire collection, which the public can tour for free now through the end of January at Hills Bank in Washington, Iowa.

Guests:

