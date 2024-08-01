The little known library costs of ebooks and audiobooks

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, we’ll hear from Kelly Marble, digital marketing specialist at Des Moines Public Library. Marble talks about reader communities on social media — such a BookTok and Bookstagram — and how these platforms help with library engagement. Then, two administrators with Iowa City Public Library, Elsworth Carman and Anne Mangano, share the lesser-known costs behind Hoopla or Libby and what goes into making all library services as easily accessible as possible.

Later in the hour, the new American Library Association president-elect is Iowa City Public Library librarian Sam Helmick. Helmick shares what issues they plan to pursue as president.

Guests:

