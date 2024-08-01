© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa

The little known library costs of ebooks and audiobooks

By Charity Nebbe,
Danielle GehrMadeleine Willis
Published August 1, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Readers are devouring eBooks and audiobooks through Libby, Hoopla and other apps, but many don't know the costs of providing digital materials to the library.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, we’ll hear from Kelly Marble, digital marketing specialist at Des Moines Public Library. Marble talks about reader communities on social media — such a BookTok and Bookstagram — and how these platforms help with library engagement. Then, two administrators with Iowa City Public Library, Elsworth Carman and Anne Mangano, share the lesser-known costs behind Hoopla or Libby and what goes into making all library services as easily accessible as possible.

Later in the hour, the new American Library Association president-elect is Iowa City Public Library librarian Sam Helmick. Helmick shares what issues they plan to pursue as president.

Guests:

  • Kelly Marble, digital marking specialist, Des Moines Public Library
  • Elsworth Carman, library director, Iowa City Public Library
  • Anne Mangano, collections services coordinator, Iowa City Public Library
  • Sam Helmick, president-elect, American Library Association, community and access services coordinator, Iowa City Public Library
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
Madeleine Willis
