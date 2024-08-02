An author's journey with chronic pain

In 2007, Nina Lohman got a headache and it never went away. She has seen dozens of doctors and tried an abundance of remedies, conventional and alternative. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe is joined by Lohman to discuss her memoir, The Body Alone: A Lyrical Articulation of Chronic Pain.

Later in the hour, the Stanley Museum of Art at the University of Iowa became the first North American museum to return art to the royal family of Benin in Nigeria. On July 15th, during a ceremony at the Benin Palace, two pieces known as Benin Bronzes were returned. This moment has been many years in the making, thanks in part to curator Cory Gundlach and Peju Layiwola, a member of the royal Benin family. The two share their journey of restitution, and how they charted a different course than the guidelines set by the Association of Art Museum Directors on looted African art in 2019.

Guests:

