© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Iowa Writers' workshop alum says winning the Pulitzer is a game changer

By Charity Nebbe,
Danielle GehrMadeleine Willis
Published July 4, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Jayne Anne Phillips was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for her newest novel, Night Watch.

Night Watch by Jayne Anne Phillips was the 2024 selection for the Pulitzer prize in fiction. Night Watch takes place after the Civil War and explores the deep wounds of war and healing. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with Phillips.

Later in the hour, Bethany Fast is co-owner of The Little Book, a new independent bookstore in Des Moines with a big mission. The Little Book aims to improve literacy, community wellness and inclusion.

Guests:

  • Jayne Anne Phillips, Pulitzer prize-winning author, Night Watch
  • Bethany Fast, co-owner and operator, The Little Book
Tags
Talk of Iowa Books & ReadingDes MoinesLGBTQAuthor interviews
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Madeleine Willis
See stories by Madeleine Willis
Related Content