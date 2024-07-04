Iowa Writers' workshop alum says winning the Pulitzer is a game changer

Night Watch by Jayne Anne Phillips was the 2024 selection for the Pulitzer prize in fiction. Night Watch takes place after the Civil War and explores the deep wounds of war and healing. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with Phillips.

Later in the hour, Bethany Fast is co-owner of The Little Book, a new independent bookstore in Des Moines with a big mission. The Little Book aims to improve literacy, community wellness and inclusion.

Guests:

