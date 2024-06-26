Chasten Buttigieg has a message for young adults questioning their sexuality

Iowans became familiar with Chasten Buttigieg as he campaigned through Iowa with his husband Pete Buttigieg who was seeking the Democratic nomination for President. Chasten adapted his memoir to relate to younger readers and provide support to individuals who, like Chasten, may be coming to terms with their sexuality.

Later in the hour, books that feature LGBTQ+ characters or are written by LGBTQ+ authors have been some of the most frequently challenged books in Iowa in recent years. Rebecca Cloud of the Des Moines Public Library joins Talk of Iowa to share some of her favorite LGBTQ+ reads.

A portion of this episode was originally produced July 12, 2023. Another portion of this episode was originally produced June 28, 2022.

Guests:

