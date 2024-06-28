Iowa teen speaks out amid anti-trans legislation

Jared Moninger began to question his gender identity at a young age. It wasn't until he found out his middle school choir was separated by gender that he decided to tell his mother, Sara Moninger. He was met with acceptance.

He began receiving gender-affirming care soon after and — at 18 years old — Sara Moninger says he's thriving. In the wake of the Iowa Legislature passing a ban on gender affirming care, Sara and Jared shared their story with Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe.

This episode was originally produced April 27, 2023.

