Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Remembering esteemed primatologist Frans de Waal

By Charity Nebbe,
Madeleine WillisKate Perez
Published April 11, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Biologist and primatologist Frans de Waal passed away last month at the age of 75, leaving behind a legacy of groundbreaking animal research.

Throughout his long career, primatologist Frans de Waal broadened our understanding of what other primates are capable of and taught us a lot about human behavior. De Waal passed away in March.

On this special episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe revisits two different conversations with Frans de Waal about animal intelligence and what it can tell us about humans.

Guests:

  • Frans de Waal, primatologist and biologist
Talk of Iowa animalsAnimal ScienceBiology
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Madeleine Willis
Kate Perez
