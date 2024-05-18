Welcome to Zone 5

© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
By Charity Nebbe,
Danielle GehrCaitlin Troutman
Published May 18, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Plant lovers are very familiar with the USDA plant zone hardiness map. It gives each of us a zone number that acts as a guide when we’re shopping for plants and often leads to disappointment when we see something particularly alluring in a nursery catalog.

In late 2023, the USDA released a new map, and the zones we’re familiar with are shifting, and more of the state is now in Zone 5. Mark Widrlechner is an associate professor of horticulture at Iowa State University and he was instrumental in developing the 2012 update to the map and assisted with this latest update. Then horticulture expert Aaron Steil joins the program to answer your gardening questions.

Guests:

  • Mark Widrlechner, associate professor of horticulture, Iowa State University
  • Aaron Steil, Extension horticulture specialist, Iowa State University

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our new Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
