Exploring the housing shortage in rural Iowa
One of the greatest challenges facing rural Iowa today is maintaining and expanding access to affordable, quality housing. Host Charity Nebbe speaks with home improvement expert Bill McAnally, the city manager of Decorah and a field specialist in housing and local government at ISU Extension about how Iowa got to this point and how communities can adapt.
Guests:
- Bill McAnnally, home improvement expert
- Travis Goedken, Decorah city manager
- Omar Padilla, field specialist in housing and local government, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach