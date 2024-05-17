© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Exploring the housing shortage in rural Iowa

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin Troutman
Published May 17, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

One of the greatest challenges facing rural Iowa today is maintaining and expanding access to affordable, quality housing. Host Charity Nebbe speaks with home improvement expert Bill McAnally, the city manager of Decorah and a field specialist in housing and local government at ISU Extension about how Iowa got to this point and how communities can adapt.

Guests:

  • Bill McAnnally, home improvement expert
  • Travis Goedken, Decorah city manager
  • Omar Padilla, field specialist in housing and local government, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach
Talk of Iowa Rural IowaHousingEconomy
