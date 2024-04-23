© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa
Talk of Iowa

How an Iowa professor preserved American folk traditions

By Charity Nebbe,
Danielle GehrMadeleine Willis
Published April 23, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa

Iowa City band, The Swampland Jewels, combines a mix of Gulf Coast oldies, traditional Cajun/Creole and TexMex tunes to encapsulate the work of folklorist Harry Oster.

Harry Oster spent his career capturing folk music traditions across the U.S., and much of his work is now archived by the Smithsonian.

On this Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with his son, Aaron Oster, about his father’s legacy. Later in the hour, Nate Basinger and Forrest Heusinkveld — members of The Swampland Jewels — share how Harry Oster inspired their debut album.

Then, Sheila Williams and William Menefield join host Charity Nebbe to promote the Iowa debut of their opera, Fierce. Commissioned by the Cincinnati Opera, Fierce tells the story of four teenage girls facing the challenges of today’s world.

Guests:

  • Aaron Oster, lecturer, Rutgers University
  • Nate Basinger, musician, The Swampland Jewels frontman
  • Forrest Heusinkveld, musician, drummer in The Swampland Jewels
  • Sheila Williams, writer, librettist of Fierce
  • William O. Menefield, assistant professor of Jazz studies, University of Iowa School of Music, composer of Fierce
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
Madeleine Willis
