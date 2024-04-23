How an Iowa professor preserved American folk traditions

Harry Oster spent his career capturing folk music traditions across the U.S., and much of his work is now archived by the Smithsonian.

On this Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with his son, Aaron Oster, about his father’s legacy. Later in the hour, Nate Basinger and Forrest Heusinkveld — members of The Swampland Jewels — share how Harry Oster inspired their debut album.

Then, Sheila Williams and William Menefield join host Charity Nebbe to promote the Iowa debut of their opera, Fierce. Commissioned by the Cincinnati Opera, Fierce tells the story of four teenage girls facing the challenges of today’s world.

Guests:

