Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

UNI students plant trees in formerly redlined neighborhoods

By Charity Nebbe,
Danielle GehrKate Perez
Published April 18, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Residential areas marked red — starting in the 1930s — were deemed places of high-risk investment. The impacts of this practice, called redlining, persist today and even extend to the tree canopy.

University of Northern Iowa Professor Jayme Renfro teaches redlining in her senior public administration seminar and usually includes a related project in the class. This year, her class will be planting trees in redlined areas of Waterloo in an effort to incorporate nature in places that were historically neglected.

In this episode, host Charity Nebbe talks with Renfro about the project, along with two students involved in the effort.

Then, we listen to a conversation IPR's Sam McIntosh had with singer-songwriter Caroline Rose, an artist whose 2023 album, The Art of Forgetting, was nominated for a Grammy for Best Recording Package. Rose will perform at the Englert Theatre in Iowa City April 23.

Guests:

  • Jayme Renfro, associate professor of political science, University of Northern Iowa
  • Faith Larsen, junior in political science and public administration, University of Northern Iowa
  • Serenity Kollasch, senior in political science, University of Northern Iowa
  • Caroline Rose, singer, songwriter

The Englert Theatre is an underwriter of IPR.

Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa.
Kate Perez
