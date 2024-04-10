Which wildlife species are thriving in Iowa?
Canada geese, white-tailed deer, wild turkey - these are all species that were once rare in Iowa, but now are seemingly everywhere.
There are other wild species that have made remarkable comebacks in recent years, and others that have struggled.
Father and son ecologists James and Stephen Dinsmore chronicle these comebacks and setbacks in their book Iowa's Changing Wildlife: Three Decades of Gain and Loss.
Guests:
- James Dinsmore, professor emeritus of animal ecology, Iowa State University
- Stephen Dinsmore, professor and chair of Natural Resource Ecology and Management, Iowa State University.