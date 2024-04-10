© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Which wildlife species are thriving in Iowa?

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntosh
Published April 10, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Canada geese, white-tailed deer, wild turkey - these are all species that were once rare in Iowa, but now are seemingly everywhere.

There are other wild species that have made remarkable comebacks in recent years, and others that have struggled.

Father and son ecologists James and Stephen Dinsmore chronicle these comebacks and setbacks in their book Iowa's Changing Wildlife: Three Decades of Gain and Loss.

Guests:

  • James Dinsmore, professor emeritus of animal ecology, Iowa State University
  • Stephen Dinsmore, professor and chair of Natural Resource Ecology and Management, Iowa State University.
Tags
Talk of Iowa WildlifeBooks & ReadingIowa State Universityhabitat restoration
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
