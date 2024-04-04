© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa

The history of collegiate women's basketball

By Charity Nebbe,
Danielle GehrKate PerezCaitlin Troutman
Published April 4, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
A new docuseries, If Not For Them, shines a light on the many women who made this extraordinary moment in collegiate basketball possible.

In the midst of a monumental moment in women’s basketball and women’s sports in general, sports broadcaster Brenda VanLengen’s If Not For Them docuseries is in production and is calling attention to the women who laid the foundation for women's collegiate basketball.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with VanLengen about the history of women's collegiate basketball, its Iowa ties and how we have gotten to this moment as the sport gains national attention.

Guests:

  • Brenda VanLengen, sports broadcaster and executive producer, “If Not For Them”
Talk of Iowa SportsWomen
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa.
Kate Perez
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
