The history of collegiate women's basketball

In the midst of a monumental moment in women’s basketball and women’s sports in general, sports broadcaster Brenda VanLengen’s If Not For Them docuseries is in production and is calling attention to the women who laid the foundation for women's collegiate basketball.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with VanLengen about the history of women's collegiate basketball, its Iowa ties and how we have gotten to this moment as the sport gains national attention.

Guests:

