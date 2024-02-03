How to increase cut flower production from inside your home

© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Published February 3, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
As Valentine's Day draws near, many people will be buying flowers for loved ones. However, instead of going to the grocery store this season, you could grow flowers from your home.

As spring looms on the horizon, the demand for cut flowers grows. Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day are part of it. But as we wait for spring flowers to bloom outside, you can buy blooms for inside the home.

On this Horticulture Day edition of Talk of Iowa, experts join host Charity Nebbe to discuss ways to enhance cut flower production inside your home and answer your wintertime plant questions.

Guests:

  • Randall Vos, extension horticulture specialist, Iowa State University
  • Aaron Steil, extension horticulture specialist, Iowa State University
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
Kate Perez
