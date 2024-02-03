How to increase cut flower production from inside your home
As Valentine's Day draws near, many people will be buying flowers for loved ones. However, instead of going to the grocery store this season, you could grow flowers from your home.
As spring looms on the horizon, the demand for cut flowers grows. Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day are part of it. But as we wait for spring flowers to bloom outside, you can buy blooms for inside the home.
On this Horticulture Day edition of Talk of Iowa, experts join host Charity Nebbe to discuss ways to enhance cut flower production inside your home and answer your wintertime plant questions.
Guests:
- Randall Vos, extension horticulture specialist, Iowa State University
- Aaron Steil, extension horticulture specialist, Iowa State University