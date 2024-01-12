© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Broadcast Services Impacted at KSUI 91.7 FM in Eastern Iowa
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Helping a community recover from a school shooting

By Charity Nebbe,
Danielle Gehr
Published January 12, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

A community — as well as those outside it — experiences a collective trauma following a major crisis like a mass shooting, Iowa City psychologist Holly Sanger said. Following the shooting at a high school in Perry, Iowa, many students, educators and parents outside of Perry have joined the town in their grief and lost sense of safety.

On this Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe is joined by Sanger, as well as experts in school crisis response and Mike Beranek, president of the Iowa State Education Association, to discuss how to help survivors in the wake of a school shooting and how to know when to ask for help.

Guests:

  • Holly Sanger, Iowa City-based clinical psychologist and volunteer with Moms Demand Action
  • Taylor Ford, assistant director of clinical services and crisis response at the Scanlan Center for School Mental Health, adjunct instructor at the University of Iowa School of Social Work
  • Mike Beranek, president, Iowa State Education Association
  • Jane King, school psychologist and co-lead for crisis prevention and response, Green Hills Area Education Agency
Talk of Iowa School Safetypublic schoolsGuns in Iowa
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
