New graphic novel highlights composer Antonin Dvorak's impact on Iowa

On this Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe is joined by Iowan author and illustrator Gary Kelley to talk about his latest graphic novel, Red, White, and Black. America’s Czech With Balance! centering around composer Antonin Dvorak and the time he spent in Iowa.

Then, Jason Weinberger of the Waterloo-Cedar Fall Symphony joins the show to discuss Dvorak's music, and the symphony's collaborative effort with Kelley titled “To The New World” which premiered in 2019.

Finally, we meet Napoleon Douglas, the new artistic director of the Pyramid Theatre Company in Des Moines.

