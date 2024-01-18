© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Broadcast Services Impacted at KSUI 91.7 FM in Eastern Iowa
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

New graphic novel highlights composer Antonin Dvorak's impact on Iowa

By Caitlin Troutman,
Charity NebbeKate Perez
Published January 18, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Iowa illustrator and author Gary Kelley discusses his latest graphic novel, Red, White, and Black. America’s Czech With Balance! and collaboration with the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony.

On this Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe is joined by Iowan author and illustrator Gary Kelley to talk about his latest graphic novel, Red, White, and Black. America’s Czech With Balance! centering around composer Antonin Dvorak and the time he spent in Iowa.

Then, Jason Weinberger of the Waterloo-Cedar Fall Symphony joins the show to discuss Dvorak's music, and the symphony's collaborative effort with Kelley titled “To The New World” which premiered in 2019.

Finally, we meet Napoleon Douglas, the new artistic director of the Pyramid Theatre Company in Des Moines.

Guests:

  • Gary Kelley, Iowa illustrator and author
  • Jason Weinberger, artistic director and conductor, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony
  • Napoleon Douglas, artistic director, Pyramid Theatre Company
Des Moines Waterloo
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Kate Perez
