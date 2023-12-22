© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
The 'Weird, Wonderful and Obscure' stops to add to your next road trip

By Charity Nebbe,
Danielle Gehr
Published December 22, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
Iowa author Megan Bannister's family never took a road trip without a few stops at whatever oddities were along the route. Now, she shares a quirky collection of tourist attractions across Iowa in her book, Secret Iowa: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Obscure.

On this Talk of Iowa, Bannister joins host Charity Nebbe to talk about some of the spots covered in her book, such as the Shrine of the Grotto of the Redemption in West Bend and the World's Largest Popcorn Ball, and the stories behind them.

Then, IPR Classical host Barney Sherman joins the show to share his favorite 2023 classical recordings by Iowa artists.

Guests:

  • Megan Bannister, travel writer, author of Secret Iowa: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Obscure
  • Barney Sherman, host, IPR Classical
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
