The 'Weird, Wonderful and Obscure' stops to add to your next road trip

Iowa author Megan Bannister's family never took a road trip without a few stops at whatever oddities were along the route. Now, she shares a quirky collection of tourist attractions across Iowa in her book, Secret Iowa: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Obscure.

On this Talk of Iowa, Bannister joins host Charity Nebbe to talk about some of the spots covered in her book, such as the Shrine of the Grotto of the Redemption in West Bend and the World's Largest Popcorn Ball, and the stories behind them.

Then, IPR Classical host Barney Sherman joins the show to share his favorite 2023 classical recordings by Iowa artists.

