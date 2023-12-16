How to keep indoor plants green and jolly this season
Even though there are few things that are green and growing outside this time of year, the holidays inspire many of us to bring new plants into our homes.
On this Horticulture Day episode of Talk of Iowa, Iowa State University Horticulturists Aaron Steil and Cindy Haynes tell us how to keep our poinsettias, trees and wreaths fresh and care for other holiday plants too.
They also answer listeners' other horticulture questions.
Guests:
- Aaron Steil, ISU Extension horticulture specialist
- Cindy Haynes, professor of horticulture, Iowa State University