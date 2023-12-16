© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

How to keep indoor plants green and jolly this season

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntosh
Published December 16, 2023 at 6:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Even though there are few things that are green and growing outside this time of year, the holidays inspire many of us to bring new plants into our homes.

On this Horticulture Day episode of Talk of Iowa, Iowa State University Horticulturists Aaron Steil and Cindy Haynes tell us how to keep our poinsettias, trees and wreaths fresh and care for other holiday plants too.

They also answer listeners' other horticulture questions.

Guests:

  • Aaron Steil, ISU Extension horticulture specialist
  • Cindy Haynes, professor of horticulture, Iowa State University
Talk of Iowa HolidaysHorticultureHort Day
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
