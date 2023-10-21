© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Don't be spooked by spiders this Halloween season

By Charity Nebbe,
Kate PerezSamantha McIntosh
Published October 21, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
With their eight legs and beady eyes, creepy-crawly spiders often scare people. However, many of them are harmless and can be released outside instead of being squashed. On this Horticulture Day episode of Talk of Iowa, Iowa State University Insect Diagnostician Zach Schumm joins the program to discuss which spiders can be found in Iowa and whether or not they are dangerous for humans.

Then, Iowa State University Horticulture Professor Cindy Haynes joins the program to answer listeners' questions.

Guests:

  • Zach Schumm, insect diagnostician, ISU Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic
  • Cindy Haynes, horticulture professor, ISU
Talk of Iowa HorticultureHort DayInsects
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Kate Perez
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
