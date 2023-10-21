Don't be spooked by spiders this Halloween season

With their eight legs and beady eyes, creepy-crawly spiders often scare people. However, many of them are harmless and can be released outside instead of being squashed. On this Horticulture Day episode of Talk of Iowa, Iowa State University Insect Diagnostician Zach Schumm joins the program to discuss which spiders can be found in Iowa and whether or not they are dangerous for humans.

Then, Iowa State University Horticulture Professor Cindy Haynes joins the program to answer listeners' questions.

Guests:

