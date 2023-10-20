Every day we encounter wildlife: birds, insects, various mammals, not to mention plants. Humans have transformed so much of the natural world through our cities, towns, neighborhoods, industry, agriculture and infrastructure that how we live, work and shape our landscapes is a vital part of conservation.

Urban ecology is the focus of this year’s annual Errington Lecture at Iowa State University. Dr. Amanda Rodewald will present “A Bird’s Eye View: Understanding Predator Prey Interactions in the City” Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. on the ISU campus. She is the Garvin Professor and senior director of the Center for Avian Population Studies at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and the Department of Natural Resources and the Environment at Cornell University. Rodewald spoke with Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe ahead of the lecture about how humans and animals can best coexist.

