The return of the American buffalo
After being brought to the brink of extinction, bison made a triumphant return to the West. Their story is portrayed in the new Ken Burns documentary, The American Buffalo.
More than 50 million bison once roamed the plains of North America. They shaped the land and sustained many of the Indigenous cultures. And then were nearly exterminated by European settlers and their descendants. A new film tells their story.
On this episode of Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe speaks with filmmakers Ken Burns and Dayton Duncan about The American Buffalo, a new documentary from PBS.
The American Buffalo will air in two parts onIowa PBS on Oct. 16 and 17.
Guests:
- Ken Burns, director, The American Buffalo
- Dayton Duncan, director, The American Buffalo