The return of the American buffalo

More than 50 million bison once roamed the plains of North America. They shaped the land and sustained many of the Indigenous cultures. And then were nearly exterminated by European settlers and their descendants. A new film tells their story.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe speaks with filmmakers Ken Burns and Dayton Duncan about The American Buffalo, a new documentary from PBS.

The American Buffalo will air in two parts onIowa PBS on Oct. 16 and 17.

