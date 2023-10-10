© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Iowa community college hosts first official Indigenous Peoples' Day celebration

By Charity Nebbe,
Danielle GehrKate Perez
Published October 10, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids will hold its first Indigenous Peoples' Day celebration — an effort led by Morgan Bear, an advisor at Kirkwood and a member of the Meskwaki Nation.

In this episode, Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe talks with Kirkwood Community College advisor and member of the Meskwaki Nation Morgan Bear, one of the people behind the school's first celebration of Indigenous People's Day.

Then, Iowa PBS' Patrick Boberg and Emily Kestel join the program to discuss their new show, Iowa Life. The show debuts Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. and will have new episodes weekly that shine a spotlight on the cultural gems and inspiring stories that make Iowa what it is.

Later in the episode, Conservation Corps' Iowa assistant program manager Amy Yoakum drops by to discuss the work of the Conservation Corps Minnesota & Iowa — a program that gives young adults and adolescents the opportunity to engage in outdoor volunteer work at Iowa State Parks.

Guests:

  • Morgan Bear, advisor at Kirkwood Community College, member of the Meskwaki Nation,
  • Patrick Boberg, producer and director, Iowa Life from Iowa PBS
  • Emily Kestel, producer and director, Iowa Life from Iowa PBS
  • Amy Yoakum, Iowa assistant program manager, Conservation Corps Minnesota & Iowa
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa.
