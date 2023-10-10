Iowa community college hosts first official Indigenous Peoples' Day celebration

In this episode, Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe talks with Kirkwood Community College advisor and member of the Meskwaki Nation Morgan Bear, one of the people behind the school's first celebration of Indigenous People's Day.

Then, Iowa PBS' Patrick Boberg and Emily Kestel join the program to discuss their new show, Iowa Life. The show debuts Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. and will have new episodes weekly that shine a spotlight on the cultural gems and inspiring stories that make Iowa what it is.

Later in the episode, Conservation Corps' Iowa assistant program manager Amy Yoakum drops by to discuss the work of the Conservation Corps Minnesota & Iowa — a program that gives young adults and adolescents the opportunity to engage in outdoor volunteer work at Iowa State Parks.

Guests:

