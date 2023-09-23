© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Find a honeyberry cultivar for your next spring planting

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshKate Perez
Published September 23, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Honeyberries resemble elongated blueberries, have few pest problems and are easy to grow.

On this Horticulture Day episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with horticulturist Randall Vos about this species of honeysuckle that is native to the cold regions of Europe, Asia and North America. The flavor of the fruit is similar to a blueberry with black currant or raspberry overtones, and their cold hardiness and tolerance of shade make them a great cultivar to try in your garden.

Aaron Steil also joins the program to answer listeners' horticulture questions.

Guests:

  • Randall Vos, horticulture specialist, ISU Extension and Outreach
  • Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture specialist, Iowa State University
Tags
Talk of Iowa Fruits and VegetablesHorticultureHort Day
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Kate Perez
See stories by Kate Perez
