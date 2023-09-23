Find a honeyberry cultivar for your next spring planting

On this Horticulture Day episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with horticulturist Randall Vos about this species of honeysuckle that is native to the cold regions of Europe, Asia and North America. The flavor of the fruit is similar to a blueberry with black currant or raspberry overtones, and their cold hardiness and tolerance of shade make them a great cultivar to try in your garden.

Aaron Steil also joins the program to answer listeners' horticulture questions.

Guests:

