Don't shrug these autumnal shrubs

Fall is coming, causing some blooming shrubs to turn into bright autumn colors as the weather becomes colder. On this Horticulture Day episode of Talk of Iowa, ISU horticulturist Aaron Steil joins the program to discuss his favorite colorful fall shrubs, including plants with blossoms, fruit, and foliage. Then, Iowa Department of Natural Resources forester Mark Vitosh joins the program to answer listeners' tree and shrub questions.

