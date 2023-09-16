© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Don't shrug these autumnal shrubs

By Charity Nebbe,
Kate PerezSamantha McIntosh
Published September 16, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Fall is coming, causing some blooming shrubs to turn into bright autumn colors as the weather becomes colder. On this Horticulture Day episode of Talk of Iowa, ISU horticulturist Aaron Steil joins the program to discuss his favorite colorful fall shrubs, including plants with blossoms, fruit, and foliage. Then, Iowa Department of Natural Resources forester Mark Vitosh joins the program to answer listeners' tree and shrub questions.

Guests:

  • Aaron Steil, horticulture specialist, ISU Extension and Outreach
  • Mark Vitosh, forester, Iowa Department of Natural Resources
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Kate Perez
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
