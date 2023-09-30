Autumn means mums

If there were an official flower of fall it would be a mum. If it weren’t a mum, it just might be an aster. While most of the blossoms of summer, annual and perennial, are winding down for the season, chrysanthemums and asters are reaching their crescendos.

For horticulture day, Iowa State University Horticulturists Cindy Haynes and Aaron Steil talk all things mums and asters. Then they answer all your plant and tree questions.

Guests:



Cindy Haynes, professor of horticulture at Iowa State University

professor of horticulture at Iowa State University Aaron Steil, ISU Extension horticulture specialist

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for the Garden Varietynewsletter. And check out all the episodes of Garden Variety,the horticulture podcastfor all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.