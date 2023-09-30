© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Autumn means mums

By Charity Nebbe,
Aaron SteilCaitlin Troutman
Published September 30, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT
If there were an official flower of fall it would be a mum. If it weren’t a mum, it just might be an aster. While most of the blossoms of summer, annual and perennial, are winding down for the season, chrysanthemums and asters are reaching their crescendos.

For horticulture day, Iowa State University Horticulturists Cindy Haynes and Aaron Steil talk all things mums and asters. Then they answer all your plant and tree questions.

Guests:

  • Cindy Haynes, professor of horticulture at Iowa State University
  • Aaron Steil, ISU Extension horticulture specialist

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for the Garden Varietynewsletter. And check out all the episodes of Garden Variety,the horticulture podcastfor all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Talk of Iowa Hort DayHorticultureGardening
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
