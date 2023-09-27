© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Ayana Mathis explores themes of home and belonging in her new novel

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanDanielle Gehr
Published September 27, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

When Ayana Mathis published her debut novel The Twelve Tribes of Hattie in 2012, a very influential reader named Oprah Winfrey fell in love with it — then so did everyone else.

Now Mathis has a new novel, The Unsettled. It follows the lives of three generations of the same family: Dutchess, who lives in a Black community with deep roots, her daughter Ava, who has uprooted herself and has unsuccessfully tried to find a place that feels like home, and Ava’s son Toussaint, who is 10-years-old in the beginning of the book and trying desperately to keep his head above water as he and his mother navigate homelessness in Philadelphia.

Mathis is a graduate of the Iowa Writer’s Workshop. She will be at the Iowa City Book Festival on October 14. She joined Talk of Iowa to discuss her new novel.

Guests:

  • Ayana Mathis, author
Tags
Talk of Iowa Books & ReadingRace
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Related Content