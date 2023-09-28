Iowan reflects on years of farming and trail blazing in new book

On this archive episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with Tedesco about her book, Finding Turtle Farm: My Twenty-Acre Adventure in Community-Supported Agriculture. Tedesco owned and operated Turtle Farm for 17 years and was a leader through organizations such as Practical Farmers of Iowa and the Iowa Food Foundation.

Also in this episode, the Library Bill of Rights was adopted by the American Library Association in 1939. The anti-censorship document was originally written by Des Moines librarian Forrest Spaulding in response to the rise of totalitarianism in Europe during the 1930s but also in part by the intellectual freedom issues that he witnessed in his 20-year professional career.

Nebbe talks with Des Moines Public Library Director Sue Woody about the purpose of the Library Bill of Rights and the threats it faces today.

This episode was originally produced on Aug. 17, 2022, and March 1, 2023.

Guests:

