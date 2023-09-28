© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Iowan reflects on years of farming and trail blazing in new book

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshKate Perez
Published September 28, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

When Angela Tedesco founded Turtle Farm outside of Granger in 1995, she had to explain to her potential customers and just about everyone else what community-supported agriculture was all about.

On this archive episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with Tedesco about her book, Finding Turtle Farm: My Twenty-Acre Adventure in Community-Supported Agriculture. Tedesco owned and operated Turtle Farm for 17 years and was a leader through organizations such as Practical Farmers of Iowa and the Iowa Food Foundation.

Also in this episode, the Library Bill of Rights was adopted by the American Library Association in 1939. The anti-censorship document was originally written by Des Moines librarian Forrest Spaulding in response to the rise of totalitarianism in Europe during the 1930s but also in part by the intellectual freedom issues that he witnessed in his 20-year professional career.

Nebbe talks with Des Moines Public Library Director Sue Woody about the purpose of the Library Bill of Rights and the threats it faces today.

This episode was originally produced on Aug. 17, 2022, and March 1, 2023.

Guests:

  • Angela Tedesco, author, and founding member of the Iowa Network for Community Agriculture
  • Sue Woody, library director, Des Moines Public Library
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Kate Perez
