Des Moines poet found refuge in writing during difficult childhood

Des Moines-based poet Will Bortz has found refuge in writing during tumultuous points in his life. Now, he is the author of several books of poetry including his most recent work, Many Small Hungerings, and his poetry has led to a large following on Instagram.

Many Small Hungerings was released in May 2023 and centers around nostalgia and the importance of holding onto memories. In this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with Bortz about the collection of poetry and the real-life experiences that inspired it.

Then, avian ecologist Anna Buckardt talks about the Motus Wildlife Tracking system and Iowa's recent role in helping tag hundreds of wildlife creatures, including birds, to track their migratory patterns.

Guests:

