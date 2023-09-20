© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Stitches and everyday joy

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshCaitlin Troutman
Published September 20, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
In the dark days of the pandemic, poet and essayist Ross Gay became a household name and bestselling author. His collection of essays, The Book of Delights, is about the profound beauty to be found in everyday life. Now he has published a follow up, The Book of (More) Delights. He discusses writing and finding joy with host Charity Nebbe.

Then Marianne Fons, quilt designer and former co-host of Fons and Porter’s Love of Quilting on PBS and past president of the Iowa Quilt Museum in Winterset discusses her newest passion: rescuing and finishing unfinished quilts.

Guests:

  • Ross Gay, author, English professor at Indiana University-Bloomington
  • Marianne Fons, founding board member of the Iowa Quilt Museum
