Stitches and everyday joy

In the dark days of the pandemic, poet and essayist Ross Gay became a household name and bestselling author. His collection of essays, The Book of Delights, is about the profound beauty to be found in everyday life. Now he has published a follow up, The Book of (More) Delights. He discusses writing and finding joy with host Charity Nebbe.

Then Marianne Fons, quilt designer and former co-host of Fons and Porter’s Love of Quilting on PBS and past president of the Iowa Quilt Museum in Winterset discusses her newest passion: rescuing and finishing unfinished quilts.

Guests:

