Braverman's novel is a story of a reality show gone wrong

Writer, adventurer and long-distance dog sledder, Blair Braverman has written several non-fiction books about her travels and experiences.

Braverman's first work of fiction centers on a survival reality television show that goes wrong, leaving a group of strangers stranded together deep in the north woods. In this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with Braverman about writing Small Game, and the real-life experiences that informed it.

Then, Kathleen Johnson talks about bringing William Shakespeare to life in classrooms around the state through Riverside Theatre's Will Power program.

Guests:



Blair Braverman , author and adventurer

, author and adventurer Kathleen Johnson, director of education and outreach, Riverside Theatre

