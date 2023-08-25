© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Braverman's novel is a story of a reality show gone wrong

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntosh
Published August 25, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Writer, adventurer and long-distance dog sledder, Blair Braverman has written several non-fiction books about her travels and experiences.

Braverman's first work of fiction centers on a survival reality television show that goes wrong, leaving a group of strangers stranded together deep in the north woods. In this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with Braverman about writing Small Game, and the real-life experiences that informed it.

Then, Kathleen Johnson talks about bringing William Shakespeare to life in classrooms around the state through Riverside Theatre's Will Power program.

Guests:

  • Blair Braverman, author and adventurer
  • Kathleen Johnson, director of education and outreach, Riverside Theatre

Riverside Theatre is a financial supporter of IPR

Talk of Iowa Books & Readingpublic schoolsoutdoor recreationPerforming Arts
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
