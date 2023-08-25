Braverman's novel is a story of a reality show gone wrong
Writer, adventurer and long-distance dog sledder, Blair Braverman has written several non-fiction books about her travels and experiences.
Braverman's first work of fiction centers on a survival reality television show that goes wrong, leaving a group of strangers stranded together deep in the north woods. In this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with Braverman about writing Small Game, and the real-life experiences that informed it.
Then, Kathleen Johnson talks about bringing William Shakespeare to life in classrooms around the state through Riverside Theatre's Will Power program.
Guests:
- Blair Braverman, author and adventurer
- Kathleen Johnson, director of education and outreach, Riverside Theatre
