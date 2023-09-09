© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

What to plant as temperatures drop

By Charity Nebbe,
Kate PerezDanielle Gehr
Published September 9, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

The weather is starting to cool down, potentially altering plants and their ability to survive in the changing environment. On this horticulture day episode of Talk of Iowa, ISU Horticulture Specialist Dan Fillius joins the program to discuss what to grow and how to maintain those plants as the weather turns colder and fall really begins to creep in. Then, ISU horticulture specialist Aaron Steil joins the program to answer listeners' gardening questions.

Guests:

  • Dan Fillius, horticulture specialist, ISU Extension and Outreach
  • Aaron Steil, horticulture specialist, ISU Extension and Outreach
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Kate Perez
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
