What to plant as temperatures drop

The weather is starting to cool down, potentially altering plants and their ability to survive in the changing environment. On this horticulture day episode of Talk of Iowa, ISU Horticulture Specialist Dan Fillius joins the program to discuss what to grow and how to maintain those plants as the weather turns colder and fall really begins to creep in. Then, ISU horticulture specialist Aaron Steil joins the program to answer listeners' gardening questions.

Guests:

