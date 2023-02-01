Scientists and farmers write about tending Iowa's altered landscape

As an agricultural state, we are dealing with soil loss and degradation, and multiple water quality challenges.

Iowa is the most altered state in the nation when it comes to natural habitat and that has meant a loss of biodiversity along with the impacts of climate change, but that doesn’t mean there's no hope.

The book Tending Iowa’s Land: Pathways to a Sustainable Future is a blend of natural history, human history, personal stories, science, agriculture and solutions. It brings together 28 contributors who represent many different walks of life and many different parts of Iowa.

Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe talks with the book's editor, Cornelia Mutel, and two other contributors to discuss what's happened to our land, the viable solutions to benefit agriculture as well as the state's human and wild residents.

Guests:

