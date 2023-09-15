ISU professor says climate science major gives a non-partisan understanding of how the world works
Now in its second year, Iowa State University's climate science major aims to teach students the fundamentals of climate science while offering six different pathways of interest.
Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe talks with an ISU student who will be one of the first graduates of this program, as well as two of the professors that helped shape the major that is cross departmental in its areas including design and planning for sustainability, policy and human behavior, and science communication.
Later in the episode, a recent study published by Coe College reveals that turtles have personalities, and those qualities can forecast how they will survive in the wild. We talk with one of those researchers.
Guests:
- Owen Halverson, senior and climate science major, Iowa State University
- Kristie Franz, professor and chair, geological and atmospheric sciences, Iowa State University
- Michael Dahlstrom, director, Greenlee School of Journalism and Communication, Iowa State University
- Daniel Hughes, assistant professor of biology, Coe College