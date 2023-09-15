© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

ISU professor says climate science major gives a non-partisan understanding of how the world works

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshCaitlin Troutman
Published September 15, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Now in its second year, Iowa State University's climate science major aims to teach students the fundamentals of climate science while offering six different pathways of interest.

Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe talks with an ISU student who will be one of the first graduates of this program, as well as two of the professors that helped shape the major that is cross departmental in its areas including design and planning for sustainability, policy and human behavior, and science communication.

Later in the episode, a recent study published by Coe College reveals that turtles have personalities, and those qualities can forecast how they will survive in the wild. We talk with one of those researchers.

Guests:

  • Owen Halverson, senior and climate science major, Iowa State University
  • Kristie Franz, professor and chair, geological and atmospheric sciences, Iowa State University
  • Michael Dahlstrom, director, Greenlee School of Journalism and Communication, Iowa State University
  • Daniel Hughes, assistant professor of biology, Coe College
climate change Iowa State University Animal Science animals Higher Education
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
