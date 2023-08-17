© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Welcome to the Wright House

Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin Troutman, Danielle Gehr
Published August 17, 2023
The fashion industry is overwhelmingly white. Only 3% of designers across disciplines are Black, and it’s a notoriously difficult industry to break into. What if there were a place where aspiring designers and artists of color could learn their craft for free? What if that place was also a working fashion house and a business incubator?

The Wright House of Fashion is a new nonprofit in Iowa City that provides unique learning opportunities for young people. It's also a working fashion house and a business incubator. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, founder Andre Wright gives host Charity Nebbe and producer Caitlin Troutman a tour of the new space. Find more about the fashion show and other events on their website.

Later, the owner of Gym-N-Eat Crickets , Shelby Smith, went from working a finance job in Ireland to returning to the family farm. While conventional farming didn't interest her, she found her niche in crickets.

The third segment of this show was produced in January 2023.

Guests:

  • Andre Wright, founder of the Wright House of Fashion
  • Barrington Vaxter, musician, business owner, educator at Wright House of Fashion
  • Shelby Smith, owner of Gym-N-Eat Crickets
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
