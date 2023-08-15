Teachers' back-to-school excitement and angst

The start of the school year is fast approaching and that means teachers are back in the classroom transforming a blank classroom into a home away from home. This process is time-consuming and often comes with out-of-pocket costs in the hundreds of dollars.

On this Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with 4th-grade teacher Gina Ferrel about her back-to-school prep, and high school teacher and Chalkbeat advice columnist Kem Smith and University of Northern Iowa education expert Jenny Connolly share their tips for new teachers. Later, Connolly also talks about how she is getting her kids ready for the new school year.

Guests:

