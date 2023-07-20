© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Meet the Iowan who has dedicated 20 years to making roads safer for bicyclists

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanSamantha McIntosh
Published July 20, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
During RAGBRAI, famously, thousands of bicyclists ride across the state. But there are also thousands of Iowans who ride their bikes every single day. The Iowa Bicycle Coalition has been working hard for nearly two decades to make Iowa roads safer for bikes. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with Mark Wyatt, the longtime executive director of the Iowa Bicycle Coalition, as he prepares to step down.

And it may seem like pink is everywhere — specifically, "Barbie pink." Associate professor Naomi Greyser, who teaches American studies and gender studies at the University of Iowa, joins the program to discuss the role pink plays in our culture and why Barbie looms so large.

Guests:

  • Mark Wyatt, executive director of the Iowa Bicycle Coalition
  • Naomi Greyser, University of Iowa associate professor of American studies, English, and gender studies
Talk of Iowa bicyclingRAGBRAIGender and Gender Issues
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
