Meet the Iowan who has dedicated 20 years to making roads safer for bicyclists

During RAGBRAI, famously, thousands of bicyclists ride across the state. But there are also thousands of Iowans who ride their bikes every single day. The Iowa Bicycle Coalition has been working hard for nearly two decades to make Iowa roads safer for bikes. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with Mark Wyatt, the longtime executive director of the Iowa Bicycle Coalition, as he prepares to step down.

And it may seem like pink is everywhere — specifically, "Barbie pink." Associate professor Naomi Greyser, who teaches American studies and gender studies at the University of Iowa, joins the program to discuss the role pink plays in our culture and why Barbie looms so large.

Guests:

