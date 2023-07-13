Chasten Buttigieg has a message for young adults questioning their sexuality

Iowans became familiar with Chasten Buttigieg as he campaigned through Iowa with his husband Mayor Pete. Chasten will join State Sen. Zach Wahls, D-Coralville, in conversation to discuss his memoir I Have To Tell You Something on July 15 in Des Moines.

Chasten adapted his memoir to relate to younger readers and provide support to individuals who, similar to Chasten, may be coming to terms with their sexuality.

Then the Behrends family have made ninja obstacle competitions not just their hobby, but their lives, with patriarch Scott co-owning Ninja U obstacle training gyms in Cedar Falls and Ankeny.

Fourteen Ninja U athletes have so far competed on NBC's American Ninja Warrior, including Scott and his teenage son Ben, who will next appear in the semi-final round July 31st on NBC.

Guests:

