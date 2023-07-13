© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUNI HD services are currently down due to to technical issues.
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Chasten Buttigieg has a message for young adults questioning their sexuality

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanSamantha McIntoshMadeleine Willis
Published July 13, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Chasten Buttigieg grew up in rural Michigan and struggled to come out to his parents. His memoir, I Have To Tell You Something was adapted to target a young adult audience.

Iowans became familiar with Chasten Buttigieg as he campaigned through Iowa with his husband Mayor Pete. Chasten will join State Sen. Zach Wahls, D-Coralville, in conversation to discuss his memoir I Have To Tell You Something on July 15 in Des Moines.

Chasten adapted his memoir to relate to younger readers and provide support to individuals who, similar to Chasten, may be coming to terms with their sexuality.

Then the Behrends family have made ninja obstacle competitions not just their hobby, but their lives, with patriarch Scott co-owning Ninja U obstacle training gyms in Cedar Falls and Ankeny.

Fourteen Ninja U athletes have so far competed on NBC's American Ninja Warrior, including Scott and his teenage son Ben, who will next appear in the semi-final round July 31st on NBC.

Guests:

  • Chasten Buttigieg, author
  • Scott Behrends, co-owner, Ninja U
  • Ben Behrends, Cedar Falls resident
Tags
Talk of Iowa Books & ReadingPete ButtigiegLGBTQCedar Falls
Stay Connected
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Madeleine Willis
See stories by Madeleine Willis
Related Content