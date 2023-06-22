Debra Marquart goes right to the heart of Iowa culture and reveals her heart in new essays

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks to Marquart about her collection The Night We Landed on the Moon: Essays Between Exile & Belonging. Each essay has a central theme that illuminates something essential about humanity.

Later in the podcast, Sam Gabriel, co-founder of the Genesis Youth Foundation in Des Moines, an organization that works to level the playing field for the children of immigrant families, joins the program to talk about his organization and how they're shaping youth in Des Moines.

This episode was originally produced May 23, 2022.

Guests:

