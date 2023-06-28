A Chinese American doctor faced decades-long discrimination at the UI. Her attorney brings the legal battle to light

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks to attorney Carolyn Chalmers about Jew’s landmark case against the University of Iowa and her book: They Didn’t want her There: Fighting Sexual and Racial Harassment in the American University. After years of enduring sexual, racial and ethnic harassment (keeping her head down and doing her best work) Dr. Jean Jew realized that the slurs and salacious rumors were damaging her career. The University didn’t respond to her complaints, so she sought legal help from Chalmers.

Later in the podcast, when personal tragedy or natural disaster strikes family-run farms it can be devastating and relief can be slow to come or hard to come by at all. That’s where the non-profit Farm Rescue comes in. Founded in 2005, the organization has assisted more than 800 farm and ranch families with all kinds of crises. John Neumayer, ambassador and volunteer talks about the Farm Rescue organization.

This episode was originally produced April 25, 2022.

Carolyn Chalmers , Minnesota lawyer, author

John Neumayer, ambassador and volunteer for Farm Rescue

Disclaimer: They Didn’t want her There: Fighting Sexual and Racial Harassment in the American University by Carolyn Chalmers was published by University of Iowa Press — an underwriter of Iowa Public Radio.

