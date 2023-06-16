Jim Gaffigan is fat

Comedian Jim Gaffigan started his career discussing life as a single guy in New York. Now Gaffigan is married and has five kids. He detailed his life as a dad living in a two-bedroom, fifth-floor walk-up apartment in Manhattan in his 2013 book Dad is Fat.

Host Charity Nebbe talks with the comic about the book which explores the complexities of fatherhood as well as the pros and cons of a delicacy known as the "Hot Pocket."

This conversation was originally produced in June 2013.

Guests:

