Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Jim Gaffigan is fat

By Charity Nebbe,
Katherine PerkinsMadeleine Willis
Published June 16, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
For stand-up comedian Jim Gaffigan being a father always comes first.

Comedian Jim Gaffigan started his career discussing life as a single guy in New York. Now Gaffigan is married and has five kids. He detailed his life as a dad living in a two-bedroom, fifth-floor walk-up apartment in Manhattan in his 2013 book Dad is Fat.

Host Charity Nebbe talks with the comic about the book which explores the complexities of fatherhood as well as the pros and cons of a delicacy known as the "Hot Pocket."

This conversation was originally produced in June 2013.

Guests:

  • Jim Gaffigan, comedian and author of the book Dad is Fat
